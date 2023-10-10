(CBS) – Tuesday is Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte’s 20th birthday!

Starbucks first introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) on October 10, 2003, and over the past 20 years, it has ignited a cultural movement around the love of all things pumpkin spice and fall.

To celebrate the community and fans that made the Pumpkin Spice Latte what it is today, Starbucks has teamed up with KidSuper – a creative collective founded by Brooklyn-based artist and designer, Colm Dillane, for PSL’s 20th birthday on Oct. 10 to create the limited-edition Team PSL Varsity Jacket.

The Team PSL Varsity Jacket features Dillane’s signature use of bright, bold designs and merges fall-inspired designs and rich autumnal tones. As an homage to PSL fans, in an unexpected and heartfelt way, the liner of the jacket features the top expressions of PSL fan love through Dillane’s signature handwriting and illustrations, which include “Worth the Wait!”, “PSL is Love” and “Happy Fall”.

“Starbucks PSL is an example of how innovation and community can drive culture, and that’s exactly what motivates me in my work,” said Dillane. “Partnering with Starbucks to design a jacket was an awesome experience. Through this collaboration, I was able to infuse my creative vision into a wearable piece of art, while capturing the essence of Fall and the PSL. I’m excited for fans of the drink to check it out!”

The jackets are available to pre-order during a limited-edition drop at KidSuper.com/TeamPSL on Tuesday- the official 20th birthday of PSL- at 11 a.m. while supplies last.