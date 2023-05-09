FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For weeks, residents and officials at Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne have waited for a duck on their property to lay her eggs.

Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne leads Daisy and her 12 ducklings to a pond near the property on May 9, 2023.

Now, with the 12 ducklings hatched and attached to their mother’s hip, the residents threw a party to celebrate in the form of “The Waddle-Speck-Quackular.”

Brooke Peters, executive director of Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne, said the duck, named Daisy by the residents, moved from a pond outside the property to inside the retirement home’s enclosed courtyard to escape a fox.

“Our residents have been checking up on her, and it’s been really fun to keep track of,” Peters said.

The party consisted of duck-themed balloons and cupcakes, and the party culminated in Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne leading the ducks from the courtyard back outside to the pond.