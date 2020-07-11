Cedar Point reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WANE) – On the shores of Lake Erie, Cedar Point’s peninsula is filled with roller coaster after roller coaster.

“We’re opening with a lot of different protocols and procedures that we haven’t experienced in the past,” said Cedar Point’s General Manager, Jason McClure.

Those protocols include a health screening before you even enter the park. Guests will undergo a temperature check. Masks are also a requirement at the park.

“We know it’s different than a normal visit, and a different experience when they’re out in public. But this is the guideline that’s in place, that we put in place for our associates and our guests to make sure that we’re keeping everyone safe,” said Tony Clark, the Director of Communications at Cedar Point.

Throughout the park you will be able to find 4 RelaxZones that allow you to take off your mask.

You can also remove your mask for water rides and while you’re eating or drinking, that includes if you’re walking around the park. Sanitation efforts are also being increased.

“The park capacity is already limited, so that we can maintain social distancing throughout the park. So, that means there’s less people in the park, which means there’s probably less people in line. In the lines themselves you’ll see social distancing markers on the ground that keep people six feet apart, every so often. On our ride vehicles you’ll see the same thing, on rollercoaster trains, on the seats every other seat will be closed off, and things like that,” said Clark.

If you are planning on making a trip to Cedar Point, you will need to make your plans in advance.

“That planning can start the morning of. You can wake up in the morning, and decide, “Hey I want to come today,” But you gotta come to the website, make sure you have a reservation. That goes for passholders, as well as single day ticket holders. And that’s really a convenience for our guests. We’re operating at a reduced capacity this year with the guidelines that have been provided, and we don’t people to drive all the way out to Cedar Point and we’ve hit capacity, and not be able to enter the park,” said McClure.

Click here to learn more about the protocols and reservation systems: https://www.cedarpoint.com/welcoming-you-back

Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and promises to deliver on big thrills, despite the changes.

“It’s strange that we’re in this world right now, and that we all have to do things differently. But it’s still the same Cedar Point. You know, Millennium Force is still the same ride. Kiddie Kingdom is still the same area, you can still take your kids to ride the same rides. We’re just going to have coverings on, we’re going to have to stay 6-feet apart, and it’s just going to be a little different. But it’s still going to be that same Cedar Point experience that we love to provide every year that’s safe and fun for the family,” said Clark.