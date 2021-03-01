Cedar Point holding in-person and virtual National Hiring Day events, plans to hire 6,500 associates

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) – Cedar Point announced it plans to hire approximately 6,500 associates for the 2021 season and will be hosting in-person and virtual National Hiring Day events.

“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

The in-person open interviews will be held at the park on March 13. Open interviews will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street (corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive) in Sandusky.

At the in-person interviews, applicants will have the opportunity to meet directly with the Cedar Point recruiting team, with appropriate health and safety protocols in place, to discuss a wide variety of seasonal roles.

The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams, Cedar Point said. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work. Candidates can register online for the National Hiring Day virtual event scheduled for on March 13.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including: rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, hospitality and more.

“Cedar Point is a great place to work. Gaining experience and forming friendships that will last a lifetime are huge benefits, all while making people happy by creating new memories, connections and experiences for our guests,” McClure said.

Cedar Point said it offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, on-site housing and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Cedar Fair anticipates hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. parks during 2021.