NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KCBS) – It was an alarming sight for David Sommer, who walked out on his balcony and caught two men trying to steal his catalytic converter.

Security footage shows what appears to be a three-man job, as one approaches on foot and two more pull up in a truck.

The LAPD says if you can’t park you car in a garage— park your vehicle in a well lit area as close to the curb as possible to make it harder for thieves to get under your car. And they point out you can install a security device on a catalytic converter to try and keep it attached to your truck.