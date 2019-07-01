Camper crash caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) A camper crash on an interstate in North Carolina was caught on camera last Friday.

Richard Owen told police the crash was caused after he encountered uneven pavement on a section of I-77 under construction. He says he thought he was going to die after hitting a bump between old and new pavement.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the section where Owen crashed meets safety standards. His truck and camper were both totaled in the crash, but he and his occupants were unhurt.