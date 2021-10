DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Monday’s weather couldn’t dampen the spooky fun in Decatur as the Callithumpian Festival Parade returned after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The parade has been a tradition since 1910 making one of the oldest, if not the oldest, Halloween parades in the nation.

Organizers estimate 10,000 people show up for the parade that stepped off at 7 p.m.