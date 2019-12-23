Bus driver rescues two dogs found running loose

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver credited with finding two lost dogs met the dogs’ owners on Monday.

“I have a heart for animals like you wouldn’t believe,” MCTS driver Jamie Grabowski said.

MCTS says Grabowski had just finished her shift on December 18 when around midnight she saw two dogs running in and out of the street near Howell and Oklahoma.

The family who lost the dogs say they let them outside to use the bathroom not knowing a gate in their yard was open.

“We felt so scared, we didn’t know what to do,” Stephanie Gomez said. “We were running around looking for them for two or three hours.”

Grabowski got the dogs onto the bus and contacted authorities. The dogs were then brought to MADACC. Gomez says her brother called MADACC and the entire family was thrilled to learn their dogs had been brought there.

“It was a relief, it was stress lifted off of our shoulders,” Gomez said. “We were so happy we had them back home.”

Grabowski told the family on Monday she was happy to help. When she found them, they were 2.5 miles from home.