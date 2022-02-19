LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – Brothers Justin and Cory Williams are using their success in pro cycling to drive change.

Between the two of them, they hold numerous state and national championship titles. But their reputation isn’t all about accolades– they’re promoting diversity and inclusion as a team.

In 2019, the Williams brothers created the only Black-owned pro cycling team in the world, the L39ion of Los Angeles.

They both say they don’t care about being perceived as disruptors of the industry. “I think we’re just being ourselves. And the problem is, it is disruptive,” Cory says. Justin adds, “I don’t see it as disruption. I see it as evolution.”

As two of only a handful of Black pro cyclists, they say they quickly learned talent doesn’t equal acceptance.

“You start ignoring kind of the things that, you know, come your way,” Cory says. “Maybe it’s a national team thing where you didn’t get a call up, but the national team is raving about a kid that you constantly beat,” Justin says.

The team’s name is significant because the e & g in legion are a 3 & 9, representing 39th Street where they grew up in South Central Los Angeles.

“We’re trying to make an avenue for younger children of color to have someone to look up to and inspire to be,” Cory says. For Justin, “Being able to be that inspiration and that light and that kind of northern star for a lot of kids that come into the sport, I think it gives a lot of hope.”

The Williams brothers also want to advance women’s cycling, working to create equal payouts for men and women.