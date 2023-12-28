(CBS) – Police officers who helped a woman trapped under a pier in October were again hailed as heroes when they jumped into action to save a man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Dec. 26.

According to the NYPD, Officers Garcia and Mohan were conducting an inspection on the Carroll Street subway station in Brooklyn when they saw a man fall onto the roadbed.

Body-worn camera footage shows the moment the officers reacted to the man’s fall and their swift moves to help him back onto the platform. One of the officers goes down onto the roadbed himself to help the man up.

These same officers were involved in a rescue that took place on October 3, where a woman became trapped beneath a pier in Red Hook.