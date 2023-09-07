MILWAUKEE (WANE) — On Thursday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (NBHFM) revealed two bobbleheads that capture the moments of one of college basketball’s most iconic names.

The two bobbleheads each feature legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight — with one featuring Knight in his signature red sweater, and the other capturing the moment Knight threw a chair across the court during a game against Purdue, according to the NBHFM.

Bob Knight bobbleheads (Photo provided by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

“We’re excited to team up with Knight Legacy to create these bobbleheads celebrating the legendary coach,” NBHFM co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “[Knight is] one of the most successful coaches in the history of college basketball, and we think fans will love these new bobbleheads!”

The bobbleheads were released in conjunction with Knight Legacy, an organization founded by Knight’s son, Pat.

“We’re thrilled to be honoring my father’s legacy with these limited edition bobbleheads in collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum,” Pat said. “I think these bobbleheads are a great tribute to my dad’s legacy and the passion that he had for basketball and life.”

According to the NBHFM, both bobbleheads are limited editions, with the sweater bobblehead being numbered to 2,023 and the chair-throwing bobblehead being numbered to 19,850.

The bobbleheads are only being sold online via the NBHFM’s website.