Bar trivia host out of work, leading games from home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bored at home? Good at trivia?

A Bar Trivia Host in the Fort Wayne area has come up with a way to allow people to play from their homes using an app.

James Glick is currently out of a job since bars are closed due to COVID-19. Now, he is hosting bar trivia through the Trivnow app. He sets up Zoom meetings, which he announces on his Facebook page (Rooster’s Barnyard Trivia) and hosts from home.

Glick runs three rounds every day at 7 p.m., with or without participants. He said he is doing to help folks stay entertained and connected.

“I am used to being in front of a crowd of people all the time and I am kind of going nuts, sitting at home,” Glick said. “I have people that play every single day. They love it, they are really glad they have something to do and it just takes their mind of everything for an hour and a half every day and they still get to connect with the people they are used to talk to at the bars.”

Watch the video below to learn how to join the fun.