Australians hope to save whale from crocodile-infested river

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Marine authorities are puzzling over how to persuade at least one wayward humpback whale to leave a murky, crocodile-infested river in northern Australia and continue an annual migration to Antarctica.

There have been no previous recorded whale sightings in the river in the Northern Territory’s World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park and no one can explain why at least three of the blue water mammals ventured so deep inland in a river with little visibility.

A marine ecologist says he spotted three whales on Sept. 2 more than 12 miles from the river’s mouth.

A Northern Territory government scientist says at least one whale is still in the river.

