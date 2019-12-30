As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Robots haven’t replaced warehouse workers yet, but they’re here — and they need some human supervision.

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon workers bring stowed containers to their specific trucks after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Doing your job side-by-side with robots isn’t easy. According to their makers, the machines should take on the most mundane and physically strenuous tasks.

In reality, they’re also creating new forms of stress and strain.

Amazon is leading this robotic push with more than 200,000 robotic vehicles it calls “drives” that are moving goods through its U.S. warehouses.

Amazon’s big investment has also sparked its rivals to partner with or acquire robotics startups in hopes of speeding up delivery times and bringing down costs.

