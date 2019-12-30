Robots haven’t replaced warehouse workers yet, but they’re here — and they need some human supervision.
Doing your job side-by-side with robots isn’t easy. According to their makers, the machines should take on the most mundane and physically strenuous tasks.
In reality, they’re also creating new forms of stress and strain.
Amazon is leading this robotic push with more than 200,000 robotic vehicles it calls “drives” that are moving goods through its U.S. warehouses.
Amazon’s big investment has also sparked its rivals to partner with or acquire robotics startups in hopes of speeding up delivery times and bringing down costs.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
- States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect
- As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt
- ‘Skywalker’ rises again; ‘Little Women’ go big at box office
- Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt at church near Fort Worth, Texas