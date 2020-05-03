Annual Mother’s Day plant sale is online only this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right now is the perfect time to start your gardening adventures for the summer, or it might be a good time to get mom a gift for Mother’s day.

The Botanical Conservatory is still holding its annual plant sale. In the past, people were able to shop the floors, however, with the pandemic the sale is online.

“To shop the sale you go to our website, then you can shop from annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, native plants all sorts of things,” said Mitch Sheppard, Deputy Director, Fort Wayne Parks, and Recreation. “When you pay for it, you will select a time to pick up your plants at that time.”

Sheppard said that the sale has been successful so far and they still have nearly 300 varieties to choose from.