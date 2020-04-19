All-female robotics team makes cheap ventilator

Somaya Farooqi is leading a team of five teenage girls in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, determined to save people’s lives during the world wide coronavirus pandemic, by using their engineering skills.

They are fashioning spare parts of Toyota cars to make a cheap ventilator device.

The group is made up of the country’s all-female robotic team and are aged between 14 to 17.

“Today Coronavirus has become an international pandemic and people losing their lives due to this virus around the world, we are trying to prevent the increase of fatalities due to this virus in Afghanistan and therefore, we decided to invent this device (ventilator) because we have shortage of this device in Afghanistan” explains Farooqi.

Farooqi was 14 years old when she was travelled to the World-Wide FIRST Global Robotic Olympics to U.S. in 2017, since then she has been an active member of the robotics team.

The teenagers’ pursuit is particularly remarkable in conservative Afghanistan. Only a generation ago, during the rule of the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban in the late 1990s, girls weren’t allowed to go to school. Farooqi’s mother was pulled from school in third grade.

The team is experimenting with two different designs, including an open-source blueprint from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The parts being used include the motor of a Toyota windshield wiper, batteries and sets of bag valve masks, or manual oxygen pumps. A group of mechanics helps them build the frame of a ventilator.

“We have to all make sure that, this ventilator that we are designing is only for the emergency cases, when there is shortage of the professional or advanced ventilators and it only should be used by physicians, or there should be a doctor or physician to use these machines” says

Roya Mahboob, Chief Executive Officer of the all-female robotics team.

It’s hoped work on the ventilator will be completed by May or June. It’s expected to cost between $300-$400 USD and will run on batteries.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health says the device built by the team in Herat province must be medically approved and tested before being used in hospitals.

“First of all, this device should be tested on animals in laboratory, and if the outcome is satisfactory, and useful, it could be used on patients. Otherwise, because none of the team members have biomedical engineering experience and device has not been designed under observation of biomedical engineering observers’ team, theoretically as a doctor I cannot allow it to be used on patients,” says Afghan Health Ministry Spokesman, Wahid Mayar.

Ghafoor Yaqubi, the All-female robotic team’s head coach believes the support of Afghan government is essential in finishing the project to help save people’s lives.

“We ask the government of Afghanistan and officials of Health ministry to cooperate with us in achieving our goal in saving people’s lives, so we can complete this device sooner and have it ready for use in our society,” says Yaqubi.

In Herat, residents are only permitted to leave their homes for urgent needs. The robotics team has a limited number of special permits for cars.

Afghanistan faces the pandemic nearly empty-handed. It has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 30 million.

So far, it has reported just over 700 coronavirus cases, including 23 deaths, but the actual number is suspected to be much higher since test kits are in short supply.

