Air Force salutes more frontline workers in northern Indiana flyovers

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The 122nd Fighter flew high earlier today… doing another “Air Force Salutes” flyover.

A-10s flew over Parkview Whitley County hospital around 6:15 Tuesday afternoon, ending a trail throughout northern Indiana.

The planes started the route in Lafayette, before making their way north to Gary and Michigan City, then east to South Bend. The planes then headed south to Plymouth and Warsaw before flying over Columbia City.

The flights are at no additional cost to taxpayers, and serves as vital training for pilots.

On Saturday, the 122nd flew over Fort Wayne hospitals and took a path over Indianapolis and some surrounding cities.