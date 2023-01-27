This estate located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S is listed on Zillow for $3,699,000.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million.

The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.

Just a few of the features the home offers include a wet bar, a built-in grill and an exercise room.

Tony Didier, general manager at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, said the estate was built in 1931.

Didier said the estate also comes with a horse arena, a detached office building and a “party barn.”

“It feels like you’re in a movie when you’re driving into this property,” Didier said.

Didier also said the original owner opened up the property to the Fort Wayne charity horse show, and the current owners have hosted weddings and other events in the past.

The entrance to the property also features exact duplicates of the White House gates during the Ronald Reagan administration, according to Didier.

While the Zillow listing does offers a 3D tour of the home, anyone hoping to take a tour of the house in person need to schedule a tour and provide proof of funds relative to the price of the home, Didier said.