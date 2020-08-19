A dog surfing competition is going virtual, and your dog can compete – even from the couch

The pandemic has delayed, postponed or canceled many things including an annual dog surfing contest in California.

Surf Dog-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California.

This year’s competition will be held virtually – accepting videos of dogs surfing from anywhere.

Four-legged will be divided based on weight class and are judged on categories including length of ride, size of wave ridden, maneuvers such as walking on the board, turns on the wave, and barking.

There’s also a couch surf competition for dogs who aren’t surfers.

Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.

Submissions will be edited into a video and posted online in September.

For more information or to register, CLICK HERE.