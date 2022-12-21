BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A lifelong Indiana University basketball fan soaked in a dream-come-true moment Tuesday night as he attended his first basketball game at Assembly Hall.

Earl Ward, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, had always dreamed of going to see the Hoosiers in Assembly Hall, but worried time was running out for him and that he would never get the chance, according to a Facebook post from StoryPoint Fort Wayne.

However, StoryPoint, a retirement home where Ward is a founding resident, set out to fulfill Ward’s dream and drove him out to Bloomington to attend Tuesday’s game against Elon University.

Indiana University also helped celebrate Ward’s moment by honoring Ward on the court during a timeout.