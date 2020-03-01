80-year-old woman celebrates her “20th” birthday on Leap Day

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CNN Wire) — The candles say she’s 80.

But this is Norma Quakkelaar’s 20th birthday.

“How does it feel to technically turn 20 today?”

“That feels great. it’s the 80 that’s a little shaky,” said Norma.

Surrounded by the family she helped create, Norma blew out the candles on her cake, but the energy she brings to her family is far from extinguished.

“I remember her going toilet-papering with my brother in high school because he didn’t do it well enough,” said Norma’s son Douglas Quakkelaar.

Normally, when the year has just 365 days, Norma’s celebration extends to two days.

“I was born the last day of February and the day after the 28th,” said Norma.

“So you celebrate the 28th and the 1st?”

“That’s right,” she answered.

And memories reminds her and her family of their greatest gift.

“To have family that love each other, they care about each other, they’re there to help us whenever we need help. That’s family.”