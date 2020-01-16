5 mountain lions gather outside a home

OH MY: Five mountain lions were caught on surveillance video gathering outside a home in Jackson, CA last week. Experts say it’s a rare sight because mountain lions are normally solitary animals. What would you do if you saw this outside your house?
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
OH MY: Five mountain lions were caught on surveillance video gathering outside a home in Jackson, CA last week. Experts say it’s a rare sight because mountain lions are normally solitary animals. What would you do if you saw this outside your house?