RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – A group of researchers in Wisconsin were tracking a female bear when they found her three cubs alone in the wild.

Orphaned bear cubs

The female bear had died, leaving her cubs behind. The researchers brought them to Wild Instincts, a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center.

The cubs weigh only 4 pounds and are barely old enough to walk. They are living in an incubator and staff are nursing them back to health.

Wild Instincts hopes to release the bears in October once hunting season has ended. The cubs will weigh between 80 and 125 pounds by then.