1 of 4 eggs have hatched on I&M’s FalconCam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) FalconCam is showing that the first of four eggs has hatched in the nest on the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center – Fort Wayne’s tallest building.

The first peregrine falcon chick was spotted on Friday afternoon, I&M said. People all over the world can view the nest, new chicks and the proud parents 24×7 via I&M’s live webcam.

I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources partner each year to name and band each chick, once they reach an appropriate age.

Since 1996, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center, (previously known as One Summit Square), making it one of Midwest’s more productive sites for falcon restoration. I&M said the building offers falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.

The parents’ identity will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs. However, I&M said the parents are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.