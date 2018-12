TOTW: Northrop Boys Basketball Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The Bruins are feeling spicy this season.

Thanks in large part to Miami (OH) commit Sydney Curry, the Bruins are off to their best start since 2011-12. We are proud to honor the Northrop boys basketball as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Bruins face South Side on Friday in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week.