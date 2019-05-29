Team of the Week

TOTW: Homestead Girls Track & Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - They put an exclamation point on a comeback performance in the final race of the regional meet. 

Homestead won the 4x400 meter relay in convincing fashion to earn the girls regional title for the first time in program history. We are proud to honor the Spartans girls track & field team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. 

Between sectionals and regionals, Homestead recorded an incredible 306.5 points.

The state finals will take place on the campus of IU in Bloomington on June 1

