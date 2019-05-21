TOTW: Eastside Baseball Team Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) - - The Blazers can party like it's 1990.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Eastside clinched the outright NECC baseball title. We are proud to honor the Blazers as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They beat Prairie Heights on Friday to secure the championship, 11-3.

Eastside won a share of the conference back in 2016.