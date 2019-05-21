Team of the Week

TOTW: Eastside Baseball Team

By:

May 21, 2019

Updated: May 21, 2019 05:02 PM EDT

TOTW: Eastside Baseball Team

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) - - The Blazers can party like it's 1990. 

For the first time in nearly three decades, Eastside clinched the outright NECC baseball title. We are proud to honor the Blazers as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. 

They beat Prairie Heights on Friday to secure the championship, 11-3. 

Eastside won a share of the conference back in 2016. 

