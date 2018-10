TOTW: Canterbury Girls Soccer Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Canterbury is seeing double.

The Cavs girls soccer team won one game all season long and then in sectionals they took two straight matches to earn the title. We are proud to honor the Canterbury girls soccer team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

This is their first sectional title since 2015 when they won their second straight Class A state championship.

They face Eastbrook in regionals.