TOTW: Antwerp Softball Team

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) - - The Archers are Division IV state champs in Ohio. 

We are proud to honor the Antwerp softball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. 

