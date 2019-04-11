Two-Minute Test Drive - 2019 Cadillac XT4
It's a Cadillac, so it's a given there will be plenty of luxury amenities. It features a 2.0 litre turbo with gobs of power.
Models start at $41,795 while the vehicle featured in this video has a sticker price of $51,635.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
