Buying a car

Two-Minute Test Drive - 2019 Cadillac XT4

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 03:00 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 03:00 PM EDT

It's a Cadillac, so it's a given there will be plenty of luxury amenities.  It features a 2.0 litre turbo with gobs of power. 

Models start at $41,795 while the vehicle featured in this video has a sticker price of $51,635.

