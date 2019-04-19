Buying a car

Two-Minute Test Drive - 2019 BMW Z4 30i

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:40 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:40 AM EDT

The BMW Z4 was completely redesigned for 2019.  It features loads of amenities and is powered by a twin turbo 4-cylinder engine. 

Models start at $49,700, while the vehicle shown in this video has a sticker price of $61,095.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local