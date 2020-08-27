Experience the charm of Amish culture in Shipshewana

With its quaint farm setting, it’s no wonder Oprah Magazine named this Destination Indiana location one of its top 60 small American towns to visit.

The Shipshewana area is home to the country’s third largest Amish community. With a huge auction park, flea market and dozens of shops and restaurants, the rural area has something for every agenda.

“It’s really cute. I like the country feel to it,” Lauren Beers, who traveled from the Toledo, Ohio area to visit, said.

History goes round and round inside the Davis Mercantile. The 1906 Dentzel Carousel still has its original working gears and center pole. Riders can choose from classic carousel horses and some unique farm animals, like a rooster and sheep, which pay tribute to the area farms.











Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park is not your typical farm. A Safari-style wagon ride allows guests to meet and feed dozens of exotic animals from elk and reindeer to camels and zebras.







The auction park is action-packed on Wednesdays. Inside the large barn, up to ten auctioneers will be going at once as up to 2,500 antique items are auctioned off. Next door, another massive barn is home to the livestock auctions where people can buy horses, cows and other animals.





Covering 40 acres with hundreds of vendors, the flea market is one of the largest in the Midwest. It’s open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8 am to 4 pm through the end of September, with a bonus day on Labor Day Monday.





Blue Gate dishes up Amish-inspired fare including its famous fried chicken, chicken and noodles and 20 different kinds of pie.





Blue Gate’s theater has also started shows again, with social distancing in mind.







A relaxing buggy ride through town and the countryside allows people to experience a little bit of Amish culture.

“My wish and prayer is always that I can leave a good taste with the tourists who come to Shipshewana,” John, the Amish buggy driver, said.