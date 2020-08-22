Destination Indiana: Historic New Harmony offers history, outdoor recreation, and shopping

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — A popular wedding venue in Southwestern Indiana also offers a history lesson, outdoor recreation, and shopping. Nestled deep in Posey County along the Wabash River is the community of New Harmony.

“New harmony and it’s history has always been about education and science and progressive thought. this is a learning classroom, a living classroom,” said Historic New Harmony Assistant Director Mason.

When you walk through town, 1,000 years of history will greet you. Everything from the Native Americans to the Harmonist Society at the beginning of the 1800’s through the Owen period.

Atheneum (Photo: Lee Lewellen) The unique architecture of the Atheneum, a welcome center, offers a glimpse of life hundreds of years ago.





Part of your experience in historic New Harmony is spending time outside. One of those bucket items you need to check off your list, the Historic Labyrinth.

And don’t forget to check out the Lenz House. Built in the early 1800’s by German immigrants, it’s owned by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. According the the Visit New Harmony website:

This house is a typical Harmonist single-family frame dwelling. Houses, like the Lenz, were frame houses built mainly with square timber logs of poplar or oak. The spaces between the logs were chinked with wood shims and a clay grouting mix of straw and river shells. Roofs were framed with rafters and mortised and tenoned at the peak.

For almost 20 years Jeff and Cindy Smotherman have called New Harmony home, owning Firehouse Antiques. “It’s just special that everyone looks out for one another,” said Jeff Smotherman. “Kind of pulls for one another for the most part.

The close knit community and thriving small business association attracted the Smothermans to the town. “It’s not really ever crowded here,” said Cindy Smotherman. “That’s the great thing too. You can come here somewhere small. But it’s not a crowded place.”

Along Main Street you’ll find art galleries, coffee shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

“And really be inspired,” said Mason. “New harmony is truly a place to, it’s a healing place and an inspirational place. it’s right here in our backyard in Southwestern Indiana.”

Just four miles outside of Historic New Harmony, “on the banks of the Wabash,” is Harmonie State Park. It’s a great place to visit for a short time or an extended stay. There are walking trails, mountain biking, nature hikes, camping and picnic areas, and fishing in the Wabash River.