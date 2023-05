FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE-TV sports department of Glenn Marini & Josh Ayen will be in Frisco, Texas on Saturday as Fort Wayne sports icon DaMarcus Beasley is inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley is one of seven inductees in this year’s class, and WANE will be there to celebrate the Summit City native’s career.

WANE will have live reports during the 6 p.m. news on Saturday & complete coverage to follow all weekend long.