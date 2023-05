FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley wasn’t the only Hoosier inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday in Frisco, Texas as Indianapolis native Lauren Cheney Holiday also received her red jacket as one of the best players in U.S. soccer history.

Holiday is a Ben Davis High School graduate, and spoke to WANE-TV about the impact Beasley had on her career as a budding soccer star in a state not necessarily known for its excellence in the sport.