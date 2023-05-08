FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – Landon Donovan is perhaps the biggest soccer star in U.S. history, and on Saturday down in Frisco, Texas he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame alongside his longtime friend and teammate DaMarcus Beasley.

Donovan and Beasley became good friends when they met at a U-15 national camp, and their relationship continued to grow throughout their careers.

WANE-TV spoke with Donovan on the red carpet at the National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.