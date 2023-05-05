FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of DaMarcus Beasley’s induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 6 WANE-TV dipped into the archives to find you this story that aired on May 30, 2002 with Beasley’s mother, Joetta.

The story aired leading up to DaMarcus’ first appearance in the World Cup, which would occur that summer in South Korea/Japan. Beasley would go on to play in the World Cup four times, becoming the first U.S. player to do so.

WANE-TV’ will be in Frisco, Texas for the 2023 National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 6. Keep it tuned to WANE-TV that weekend for coverage from the event.