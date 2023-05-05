FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first player in history to go from high school directly to Major League Soccer was indeed from Fort Wayne, and was from the Beasley household – it just wasn’t DaMarcus.

Older brother Jamar Beasley signed with MLS right after graduating from South Side High School, and began his career with the New England Revolution. Jamar eventually teamed up with DaMarcus with the Chicago Fire.

Jamar went on to have a successful Futsal career, representing the U.S. at the 2008 Futsal World Cup in Brazil.