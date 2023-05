FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2014 Fort Wayne’s own DaMarcus Beasley became the first player in U.S. men’s soccer history to appear in four separate World Cups – and before the record was broken DaMarcus’ father, Henry, sat down with WANE-TV to talk about his son’s storied career.

DaMarcus will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 6. WANE-TV will be in Frisco, Texas for the ceremony and have complete coverage throughout the weekend.