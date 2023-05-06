FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – Soccer is a team game, and nobody knows that better than DaMarcus Beasley, who has had plenty of support from his hometown while ascending to his spot atop the U.S. soccer’s elite.

Over two dozen members of the Beasley family made the trip to Frisco, Texas for Saturday’s National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction. DaMarcus’s father, Henry, presented the red jacket to his son during the ceremony. Henry introduced the game of soccer to DaMarcus and his older brother, Jamar, at a young age in Fort Wayne.

Former teammates and fellow Hoosiers were also honored during Saturday’s induction ceremony. Beasley’s former U.S. Men’s National teammate Landon Donovan was also enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Donovan, arguably one of the greatest U.S. men’s soccer players, began his pro soccer career around the same time as DaMarcus, with both representing Team U.S.A. in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Beasley wasn’t the only Hoosier inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday. Indianapolis native Lauren Cheney Holiday joined the 2023 Hall of Fame class after helping Team U.S.A. win the Women’s World Cup in 2015.