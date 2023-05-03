FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) He’s arguably one of the most recognized athletes to ever come from Fort Wayne and on Saturday, DaMarcus Beasley will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The former South Side High School soccer star will be joined by Landon Donovan as members of the 2023 class during the ceremony at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Beasley’s storied career is chronicled on the National Soccer Hall of Fame website. A defender and midfielder, he made 126 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team between 2001 and 2017 and was the first American man to play in four World Cups. He played 11 seasons in Major League Soccer, with one Best XI selection and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles. He also played two seasons in the Dutch first division, one season in the English Premier League, three seasons in the Scottish Premier League, one season in the German first division and three seasons in the Mexican first division. He won a Scottish Premier League championship with Rangers in 2009.

WANE 15’s Glenn Marini and Josh Ayen will be in Texas for the induction ceremony. You can look for their reports online at wane.com and on-air on WANE 15.