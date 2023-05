FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenage DaMarcus Beasley made his WANE-TV debut July 14, 1999 at a camp hosted here in Fort Wayne – the beginning of a journey that will take him to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley will be inducted this Saturday in Frisco, Texas and WANE-TV’s Glenn Marini & Josh Ayen will be there on what will be a historic day for the Fort Wayne sports community. Tune in on Saturday at 6 & 11 for coverage on Fort Wayne’s sports leader!