FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley’s legacy as one of the greats in U.S. soccer history was firmly cemented this past Saturday when Beasley was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas.

But the former South Side star hopes that legacy goes far beyond just the game of soccer, as WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini wraps up a big weekend on the Summit City sports scene with a recap of Beasley’s big weekend.