FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – On Saturday in Frisco, Texas DaMarcus Beasley was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame – but he wasn’t the only Summit City soccer star on the big stage in the Lonestar State.

With FC Dallas hosting St. Louis City SC in the Hall of Fame Game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, it meant Fort Wayne’s Akil Watts was also there, as Watts is a rookie for St. Louis City SC.

Watts grew up idolizing Beasley and spoke with WANE-TV about the impact Beasley had on his career as a trailblazer for soccer in Fort Wayne.