The Daily Pledge – Ms. Rhea’s 4th grade class

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - Chrissie Rusher has been a fan of Halloween almost all her life. As a child she took advantage of every opportunity to go trick-or-treating. Now, she is spreading her love of the holiday to her own home.

"When I was a kid, I loved trick-or-treating. It's something that I hope I bring a little bit of that to kids," Chrissie said.