The Daily Pledge – Ms. Noll’s 2nd grade class

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One woman is dead and another person injured after two vehicles crashed in Dallas Township, south of Andrews, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Huntington County Coroner, Claydine Wright, 65, of Hartford City was traveling east on Division Road in a Kia Rio. As she approached the intersection with SR 105, Wright failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and continued into the intersection. Her vehicle collided with a Ford 150 pulling a 32-foot camper trailer driven by Nathan Dockter, 48, of North Manchester.