Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Feeding America
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Move over, calculator: These apps solve math problems by taking a picture
Video
Swiss approve same-sex marriage by wide margin in referendum
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
BREAKING: BRPD confirms body found in Mississippi is missing two-year-old
Video
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Ms. Noll’s 2nd grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 05:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 10:07 AM EDT
The Daily Pledge features Ms. Noll’s 2nd grade class at West Noble Elementary.
Trending Stories
One dead, one injured in crash near Andrews
Video
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3
Video
Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes
Play the WANE 15 Pro Football Challenge and win weekly prizes
2 hospitalized after crash pins driver in northeast Fort Wayne
Don't Miss
Move over, calculator: These apps solve math problems by taking a picture
Video
Young border reporter charms politicians, press corps in Del Rio, Texas
Video
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
Video
A purrfect trio: Kitten introduced to ‘seeing eye’ cat and blind feline
Video
Oldest human footprints ever found in North America discovered in New Mexico
No school bus? No problem. Colorado boy kayaks to school
Video
Watch: Woman flies with flock of geese over French Alps
Video