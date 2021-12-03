The Daily Pledge – Mrs. White’s 6th grade class

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A living legend in the IndyCar building world has completed his final car in Auburn. You might not know Gary Babineau's name but for car enthusiasts, you have no doubt seen his work at car shows and on television.

"I have cars all over the country, I have one over in Belgium, California, you name it," Gary Babineau said. "I have one guy who's 87 years old and I built him 20 years ago and he and his wife now go all over the country with their race car. I hope I make it that long."