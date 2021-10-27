Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Farmers benefit from late frost while facing challenges from recent rainfall
Video
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way crash with semi
City Council cuts roughly .21% from $187M budget
Video
Comedian Leanne Morgan to stop at Embassy Theatre in August during ‘The Big Panty Tour’
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Wagner’s 5th grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 27, 2021 / 12:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:24 PM EDT
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Wagner’s 5th grade class at Price Elementary.
Trending Stories
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car hits tree on curve near Lima
On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage
Man, 73, charged in grandson’s shooting death dies
Michigan man admits to flying to New York to meet an 11-year-old for sex, per US Attorney
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way crash with semi
Don't Miss
Florida man saves drowning manatee after it ate ‘toxic red tide seagrass’
Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order
Video
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo
Video shows Tom Hanks ‘crashing’ couple’s wedding in Santa Monica
Video
Listen: Whistle sound heard as wind blows through the Golden Gate Bridge
Video
Video: Dogs dressed up for NYC Halloween Parade
Video
Trumpkin artist unveils next giant pumpkin: Ted Lasso
Video