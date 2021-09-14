The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Sorg’s 6th grade class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Sunday marked the last regular season home game for the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Baseball may be over for the season at Parkview Field, but the work continues for the TinCaps grounds crew.

WANE 15 Meteorologist Nathan Gidley spoke to Head Groundskeeper Keith Winter. He has been with the team for 12 seasons. Before that, he worked for three years with the Great Lakes Loons. Winter says it was a season that featured periods of wet and humid conditions, but the biggest challenge the crew faced was not from the weather.