Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Feeding America
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
PBS Fort Wayne holding flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Parkview Field
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
Thursday at 9/8c: Gabby Petito Special Report
Sen. Braun: vaccine mandate is ‘biggest overreach by federal government I’ve seen’
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Snyder’s 1st grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Sep 23, 2021 / 04:37 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:43 AM EDT
The Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Snyder’s 1st grade class at Woodlan Elementary.
Trending Stories
Lincoln Elementary parent says knife situation was more serious than letter described
Video
IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2021 tax year
Video
Former Fort Wayne youth pastor accused of yearslong sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Video
‘I had to shoot him’: Man shot friend after night of billiards and drinks at Fort Wayne bar
Video
Portland Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to bank robbery
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet
Video
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
Pair of Kansas grade school boys jump fence to rescue infants from pool
Video
Daylight saving time: When do we ‘fall back?’
Video shows trucker moving car that blocked his rig in front of fire hydrant before it gets towed
Video
‘My entire foot looked like a sausage’: Snakebite victim learns hard lesson on hiking trail
Video
MUFON membership surges with renewed UFO interest
Video