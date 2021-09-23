The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Snyder’s 1st grade class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The world today operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and one organization found that this pace is not sustainable. Many individuals and companies know how to work hard and accomplish tasks, but not many know how to rest well. The organization Run Hard. Rest Well helps others learn to focus on refueling and resting in order to operate at potentials.

Founder of Run Hard. Rest Well. Brenda Jank created the organization out of personal experience. She came to the realization that today, we are unhealthier than we were even 30 years ago. Restorative wellness is what the organization's focus is, teaching that you can't give what you don't have. This personal experience, she sought to share.